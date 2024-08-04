Harris secures Democratic nomination

(MENAFN) United States Vice President Kamala Harris has achieved a significant milestone in her career by securing the nomination for the 2024 presidential election, as announced by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Friday. Harris has garnered enough delegate votes to ensure her candidacy, with a majority of the Democratic Party's 3,904 delegates casting their support for her through phone or email votes. This decisive backing guarantees her nomination before the conclusion of the 'virtual roll call' vote on Monday.



DNC chair Jaime Harrison praised Harris’s overwhelming support, stating that she has already received more than 50 percent of the delegates' votes just one day into the voting process. Harrison highlighted that Harris’s candidacy is now poised to lead the Democratic Party in the upcoming battle against former President Donald Trump.



Although the exact number of delegates who have supported Harris has not been disclosed, the results were anticipated due to the majority of delegates pledging their support prior to the official vote. Harris’s path to the nomination was solidified by her endorsement from President Joe Biden, who suspended his reelection campaign late last month in favor of Harris.



Harris is set to be officially confirmed as the Democratic nominee at the party’s convention in Chicago on August 19. Notably, Harris will be the first presidential candidate in 56 years to run for the White House without participating in a primary election. Her previous presidential campaign in 2019 did not gain significant traction, and she has faced challenges with low approval ratings throughout her tenure as vice president. Polls have consistently ranked her as one of the least popular vice presidents in recent history.

