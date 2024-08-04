Trump claims Biden is victim of retaliation

(MENAFN) Former President Donald has accused the Party of staging a “coup” against President Joe Biden, alleging that senior party figures orchestrated Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race. This claim follows Biden’s recent suspension of his reelection bid after substantial pressure from within his own party.



In an interview with Fox News' Laura Ingraham this week, Trump asserted that the move to remove Biden from the race was an unprecedented maneuver. “They staged a coup against the President of the United States,” Trump declared, referring to Biden’s drop in poll numbers as the catalyst for the dramatic shift. Trump characterized the situation as a scenario where “you’re in a fight with somebody, and you’re really winning, and they take him out and they put somebody else in.” He added, “Nobody ever heard of this before. This is a coup.”



Trump has previously suggested that former President Barack Obama played a significant role in Biden’s exit. Speaking to the New York Post last month, Trump alleged that Obama had a deep-seated disdain for Biden and was instrumental in convincing him to step down. According to Trump, the pressure came from a coalition of influential Democrats and donors, including Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Trump claimed that they presented Biden with a stark ultimatum: withdraw voluntarily or face more severe repercussions.



Biden announced his decision to suspend his campaign while he was quarantined at home with Covid-19. His withdrawal was made public through a social media post, in which he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor. Biden did not make a public appearance until three days later.



The controversy surrounding Biden’s exit has sparked a heated debate about the inner workings of the Democratic Party and the influence of its leading figures. Trump’s accusations have intensified scrutiny of the party’s decision-making processes and raised questions about the fairness and transparency of the political system.

