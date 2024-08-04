EU forms special Trump working team

(MENAFN) The European Union has established a dedicated working group to prepare for the potential scenario of Donald returning to the United States presidency, according to a report by the Financial Times. This proactive measure comes as the European Commission seeks to evaluate how a shift in the United States leadership could affect policies, particularly regarding support for Ukraine.



The new team, comprised of European Union officials, is tasked with analyzing the ramifications of Trump's potential return to power on various fronts. Key among their concerns is the future of United States support for Ukraine, a critical issue given the ongoing conflict with Russia. The working group aims to understand how Trump's policies might differ from those of current President Joe Biden, who has been a staunch supporter of Ukrainian assistance.



In parallel, the European Union team will also assess the potential impact of a Democratic victory, focusing on Vice President Kamala Harris, who is expected to be the party’s nominee. Brussels is concerned that Harris' stance on Ukraine may not fully align with Biden’s approach, which has seen nearly EUR108 billion (USD116.5 billion) allocated to Ukraine through the Solidarity with Ukraine fund since Russia’s invasion began in February 2022.



The Biden administration has committed over USD55 billion in security aid to Ukraine, a figure that underscores the significant level of support provided by the United States. In contrast, Trump has consistently threatened to reduce aid to Ukraine if re-elected, proposing instead to restructure the support as loans. He has also pledged to resolve the conflict swiftly if he returns to office, a promise that has garnered attention from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has reportedly taken Trump’s vow seriously.



The European Union's strategic planning reflects its commitment to maintaining strong support for Ukraine amid fluctuating political dynamics in the United States, underscoring the importance of stability and continuity in international relations and support for global allies.

MENAFN04082024000045015687ID1108514915