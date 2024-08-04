America acknowledges Venezuelan election runner-up as victor

(MENAFN) In a controversial move, the United States has officially recognized Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, the opposition candidate, as the victor of Venezuela’s recent presidential election. This decision comes despite official results proclaiming incumbent President Nicolas Maduro as the winner.



The National Electoral Council of Venezuela declared Maduro the winner on Monday, reporting that he secured 51.2percent of the vote with 80percent of ballots counted. Gonzalez, his main challenger, received 44.2percent of the votes. However, the opposition has vehemently disputed these results, alleging that Gonzalez actually garnered more than double the support compared to Maduro.



On Thursday, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a statement acknowledging Gonzalez’s victory, emphasizing the United State's recognition of his "successful campaign." This recognition has further strained relations between Washington and Caracas, with Maduro dismissing the United States intervention as an inappropriate interference in Venezuelan affairs. Maduro criticized the United States for its involvement, suggesting that it should refrain from meddling in Venezuela's internal matters.



The announcement of the election results sparked widespread protests across Venezuela, with Maduro denouncing these actions as part of a "coup attempt" against his government. Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez supported this view, accusing the opposition of staging a "media coup" and condemning the unrest that followed.



In contrast, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Maduro on his reelection earlier this week. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also weighed in, urging Venezuela’s opposition to accept the official results and extend congratulations to Maduro.



The international community remains divided on the legitimacy of the election results, reflecting broader geopolitical tensions surrounding Venezuela’s political landscape.

MENAFN04082024000045015687ID1108514913