FM To Visit Iran For Talks On Region, Relations

Amman, August 4 (Petra) – Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, will visit Iran on Sunday to deliver a message from King Abdullah II to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.The message addresses the situation in the region and bilateral relations between the two nations.During his visit, Safadi will engage in extensive talks with Iran's Acting Foreign Minister, Ali Kani.

