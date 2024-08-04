عربي


Turkmenistan, Philippines Ink Mou On Political Consultations

8/4/2024 7:16:01 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Department of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines have signed a memorandum of understanding on Political consultations, Azernews reports.

According to the Turkmen Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the signing took place during the visit of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Ahmet Gurbanov, to the Philippines.

During the visit, political consultations were held between the foreign ministries of the two countries. There was an engaging exchange of views on all key areas of the bilateral agenda, including political-diplomatic interaction, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian partnerships, and practical content development.

The sides affirmed their commitment to enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, with a focus on developing trade, economic and humanitarian ties and improving the legal framework.

As part of the consultations, Gurbanov has met with the Undersecretary for Bilateral Relations and ASEAN Affairs at the Department of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines, Theresa Lazaro, the Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Enrique Manalo, and the Vice President for International Affairs of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Jude Aguilar.

MENAFN04082024000195011045ID1108514878


AzerNews

