Turkmenistan, Philippines Ink Mou On Political Consultations
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the
Department of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines have signed a
memorandum of understanding on Political consultations,
Azernews reports.
According to the Turkmen Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the
signing took place during the visit of Deputy Minister of Foreign
Affairs of Turkmenistan, Ahmet Gurbanov, to the Philippines.
During the visit, political consultations were held between the
foreign ministries of the two countries. There was an engaging
exchange of views on all key areas of the bilateral agenda,
including political-diplomatic interaction, trade, economic,
cultural and humanitarian partnerships, and practical content
development.
The sides affirmed their commitment to enhancing mutually
beneficial cooperation in various fields, with a focus on
developing trade, economic and humanitarian ties and improving the
legal framework.
As part of the consultations, Gurbanov has met with the
Undersecretary for Bilateral Relations and ASEAN Affairs at the
Department of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines, Theresa Lazaro,
the Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Enrique Manalo, and the Vice
President for International Affairs of the Philippine Chamber of
Commerce and Industry, Jude Aguilar.
