'Tridev' Actress Sonam Gets Emotional Remembering Divya Bharti, Sridevi On Friendship Day

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Sonam Khan, who is known for her roles in 'Vijay', 'Tridev', 'Mitti Aur Sona', 'Vishwatma', and other films, became emotional on Sunday as she remembered her late friends Divya Bharti and Sridevi on Friendship Day.

The actress took to Instagram and shared two throwback pictures of herself with Divya and Sridevi.

The grainy pictures are from the late 1980s.

In the caption, Sonam wrote: "Some friendships are not to be mentioned. It's an emotional day for me. #HappyFriendshipsDay, everyone."

Sonam worked with Divya in 'Vishwatma', which features the chartbuster song 'Saat Samundar Paar'.

Talking about Divya, Sonam said: "Divya ji was a very dear friend of mine, but she is no longer with us. That is a friendship I will cherish very, very dearly. That's all I'll say."

Sonam worked with Sridevi in 'Naaka Bandi' and developed a strong bond during the shoot. Before that, the actress traveled to New York for a show featuring Amitabh Bachchan, where Sridevi, Rajnikanth, Salman Khan, and Neelam were also present.

The actress recalled: "I was in New York for just 48 hours and performed one song, 'Oye Oye', before heading back. On the flight back, I sat with Sridevi ji, and we struck up a very interesting conversation. We became good friends, and our friendship continued on the sets of 'Naaka Bandi'. I remember when her movie 'Chandni' was released, I sent her a huge bouquet that almost touched the ceiling of her house."

Sonam added: "She told Yashji that she had never received such a large bouquet from another actress. She was so sweet. That's how our friendship began. Even when I was living abroad, we had a couple of lunches and went to movies together. Unfortunately, I cannot share more because she is no longer with us, and Divya ji is also not here."

Incidentally, both Divya and Sridevi, who were once considered professional rivals and entered Bollywood after successful careers in South Indian films, died tragic deaths.

Divya, who was married to producer Sajid Nadiadwala and had almost dethroned a reigning Sridevi, died on April 5, 1993, after she allegedly fell from the 5th floor of her house in Tulsi Buildings in the Versova area of Mumbai.

Later, Sridevi stepped into her role in 'Laadla'.

Sridevi, who worked in over 300 films, passed away on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, with the cause of her death being ascertained as accidental drowning by the Dubai authorities.

Ironically, the actress passed away a day before the birth anniversary of Divya Bharti after 25 years.