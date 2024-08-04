(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Embratur's recent study reveals that American tourists were the top spenders in Brazil during the first half of 2024.



A total of 354,000 American visitors contributed $1.2 billion to the economy.



Overall, international tourists spent $3.7 billion in Brazil from January to June 2024, surpassing the previous record of $3.5 billion set in the first half of 2023.



Consequently, Brazil's sector has seen a resurgence post-pandemic. Additionally, the total number of international arrivals rose to 3.6 million.



This represents a 9.7% increase from the same period in 2023. Furthermore, it shows a 1.9% increase from pre-pandemic levels in 2019.







Following American tourists, visitors from Argentina and Chile are the next highest spenders in Brazil.



In 2023, Argentina led the list of countries sending the most tourists to Brazil. Specifically, Argentina sent 1.9 million visitors, or 32% of the total.



Meanwhile, the United States sent 668,500 visitors (11%). Similarly, Chile contributed 458,500 visitors (7.7%).



This trend highlights the regional significance of South American tourists to Brazil's tourism revenue.



Brazil stands as a leading destination for international tourists in Latin America. In the first five months of 2024, Brazil welcomed 3.2 million international travelers.



This marks an 8.6% improvement compared to January through May 2023. Brazil's diverse attractions contribute to its popularity among tourists.



These include vibrant cities, rich cultural heritage, and stunning natural landscapes.

American Tourists Lead Spending in Brazil

In contrast, Argentina's tourism sector faces challenges despite ongoing recovery efforts.



For instance, Argentina's domestic leisure travel declined by nearly 65% during a recent three-day weekend.



Similarly, Chile has seen a steady increase in tourism. However, it does not match the scale of Brazil's tourism economy.



Notably, the strong US dollar against the Brazilian real attracts American tourists. This exchange rate makes Brazil a more affordable destination for US visitors.



In conclusion, Brazil's tourism sector experiences a remarkable recovery, with American tourists leading in spending.



The record-breaking figures for early 2024 highlight Brazil's appeal as a top international destination.



As Brazil continues investing in tourism infrastructure and marketing, it promises to attract more visitors. Consequently, this growth will further boost the country's economy.

