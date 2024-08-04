Iran Chamber of Commerce hosts Iran-Brazil business forum in Tehran

(MENAFN) The Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA) recently hosted an Iran-Brazil business forum in Tehran, according to the ICCIMA portal. The forum was attended by high-level officials from both countries, including Samad Hassanzadeh, the head of ICCIMA, and Geraldo Alckmin, the Vice-President of Brazil.



During the event, Hassanzadeh outlined the significant economic opportunities available for collaboration between Iran and Brazil. He emphasized Iran's diverse economic strengths, particularly in medical, energy, petrochemical, mining, food and agriculture industries, as well as technical and engineering services. Hassanzadeh highlighted the importance of utilizing these strengths to enhance bilateral economic relations.



He expressed Iran’s eagerness to deepen economic ties with friendly and neighboring countries and noted that the government is working to facilitate this process for Iranian economic operators. Hassanzadeh stressed the need for a coherent plan and robust cooperation between the business communities of both nations to capitalize on these opportunities.



A major obstacle identified was the lack of free and preferential trade agreements between Iran and Brazil, which has hindered the development of economic relations. Hassanzadeh urged that this barrier be addressed promptly to promote stronger trade connections.



The forum also explored potential fields for collaboration, including medical and pharmaceutical sectors, renewable energy, oil, gas, petrochemicals, mining, the automobile industry, food and agriculture, and technical and engineering services. Hassanzadeh highlighted that strengthening these sectors requires enhanced bilateral relations and more structured cooperation.



Prior to the forum, Hassanzadeh and Alckmin had met to discuss the bilateral economic agenda and to lay the groundwork for future collaborations between the two countries.

