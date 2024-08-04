Amazon shares fall amid slowing sales growth, increased competition

(MENAFN) AmazonInc. experienced a significant setback as its shares plummeted more than 12 percent on Friday following the company's report of decelerating online sales growth in the second quarter. The decline in share price, which saw Amazon's stock trading around USD165, marked it as one of the largest losers on the Nasdaq. The primary concern for investors was the company's revelation that consumers were increasingly seeking cheaper purchasing options, a trend that has adversely affected Amazon's performance. Should this downward trajectory persist, stands to lose approximately USD188 billion in value, further compounding the challenges it faces.



Michael Morton, an analyst at MoffettNathanson, commented on the situation, noting that the spending patterns observed among Amazon's retail peers are now impacting the company's profit and loss statements. Specifically, Amazon's online store sales rose by only 5 percent in the second quarter, totaling USD55.4 billion. This was a noticeable decline from the 7 percent growth recorded in the first quarter, indicating a slowdown that has concerned both analysts and investors. The competitive landscape has also intensified, with companies like Timo and Shein gaining traction in the e-retail sector. These competitors, offering a wide array of products at low prices directly from China, have managed to attract budget-conscious consumers, further pressuring Amazon's market position.



The market's reaction to Amazon's quarterly results underscores the broader challenges the company faces as it navigates a shifting consumer landscape. With more consumers turning to cost-effective alternatives, Amazon must adapt to maintain its dominance in the online retail space. The sharp drop in share price reflects investor anxiety about the company's ability to sustain its growth amidst heightened competition and changing consumer behaviors. The coming quarters will be crucial for Amazon as it seeks to regain investor confidence and counteract the competitive threats posed by emerging players in the e-retail market.



MENAFN04082024000045015682ID1108514494