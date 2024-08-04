Madhya Pradesh News: 9 Kids Killed In Sagar Building Wall Collapse

( MENAFN - Live Mint) As many as nine children died after being buried under the debris of a wall in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, said Collector Deepak Arya on Sunday. Currently, they are under medical treatment, and the debris has been removed from the accident site.

