We Made The French Listen To The Azerbaijani Anthem: Former Olympian
"We made the French listen to the Azerbaijani anthem."
The vice-president of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (ACF) Elnur
Mammadli said this while answering journalists' questions at the
airport after returning from Paris, Azernews reports, citing
Report.
"The greatest joy is that in Paris, France, we made the people
and state of France listen to our anthem and look at our flag. This
is a great success. It is the first time in history that two of our
judokas have won Gold awards. Behind this success are the Ministry
of Youth and Sports, the Judo Federation, coaches, and doctors. We
all worked together to achieve this success," he said.
Recall that the judokas Hidayev Heydarov and Zelim Kotsoyev, who
won the gold medal at the XXXIII Summer Olympic Games held in
Paris, the capital of France, as well as the Azerbaijani judokas
who fought with them, returned to Baku.
