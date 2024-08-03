Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
3169158 KUWAIT -- The Ministry of Interior announces arrest of persons under the charge of fraudulent selling of residency permits.
3169203 GAZA -- The Israeli Occupation air force launches an airstrike a school-turned-shelter in the Gaza Strip, killing 16 people and seriously injuring dozens of others.
3169149 RAMALLAH -- Five Palestinian martyrs are reported from an Israeli occupation airstrike on the West bank city of Tulkarm.
3169175 CAIRO -- At least 32 Somali people are killed and 63 others injured in a terrorist attack on a Beach View Hotel in Mogadishu.
3169150 LONDON -- British police report that three officers were injured and eight people were arrested in rioting in Sunderland.
3169208 WASHINGTON -- The US forces destroy a missile and launcher belonging to the Iranian-backed Houthi militia in Yemen. (end)
gb
MENAFN03082024000071011013ID1108513933
