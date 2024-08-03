Freshmore By Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech Inc. Wins Gold In A' Culinary And Food Industry Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Freshmore

Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech Inc.'s Freshmore Recognized for Excellence in Food, Beverage and Arts Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of culinary art design, has announced Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech Inc. as a winner in the Food, Beverage and Culinary Arts Design category for their exceptional work titled "Freshmore". This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Freshmore within the culinary art industry, positioning it as a groundbreaking and innovative design that sets new standards for excellence.Freshmore's recognition by the A' Food, Beverage and Culinary Arts Design Award is not only a testament to its exceptional design but also a reflection of its relevance to current trends and needs within the culinary art industry. This innovative design aligns with and advances industry standards and practices, offering practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders through its unique combination of functionality, aesthetics, and innovation.Freshmore stands out in the market with its distinctive features and benefits. The design incorporates new edible mushroom varieties, Crab Mushroom (Finc-B-8031) and White Jade Mushroom (Finc-W-247), developed through advanced breeding techniques. These mushrooms maintain a thick, meat-like texture and a loose structure that absorbs broth for enhanced flavor, while also boasting a rich nutritional profile with essential amino acids, vitamins, and the rare presence of vitamin D.This recognition from the A' Food, Beverage and Culinary Arts Design Award serves as motivation for Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech Inc. to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. The award inspires the brand to explore new avenues for growth and development, fostering further advancements in the field of culinary art design and setting the stage for even more groundbreaking achievements in the years to come.Team MembersFreshmore was designed by a talented team at Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech Inc., including Quanquan Chen and Yang Liao, who played crucial roles in the development and realization of this innovative culinary art design.Interested parties may learn more at:About Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech Inc.Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech Inc. is a pioneering force in modern mushroom factory-farm cultivation in China. Established in 2001, the company has built four state-of-the-art smart factories across the country, utilizing patented strains and self-owned intellectual property to produce high-quality fresh mushrooms. With over 190 invention and utility patents, Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech Inc. has earned numerous accolades for its innovative approach, integrating research, production, sales, and brand construction to deliver premium functional mushrooms to 57 countries worldwide.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award recognizes designs that exemplify innovation, skill, and impact within their respective fields. Winners of this prestigious award are noted for their visionary approach, exceptional execution, and ability to advance the boundaries of art, science, design, and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving and impactful designs receive this coveted recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Food, Beverage and Culinary Arts Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in culinary design. Welcoming entries from renowned chefs, innovative agencies, progressive companies, and influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity, gain global exposure, and be celebrated for exceptional contributions to the field. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process conducted by an expert jury panel, the A' Design Award aims to identify and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates and take part with their projects at

