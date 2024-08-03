Intense Fighting Raging In Vovchansk - Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv axis, the Russian military is focusing its main offensive efforts toward Hlyboke and Vovchansk.

That's according to Vitaliy Sarantsev, the spokesman for the Kharkiv Operational Tactical Grouping of troops, who spoke on the air of the national telethonm, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy is focusing its main efforts in the direction of the settlements of Hlyboke and Vovchansk. Now the most intense fighting is going on in Vovchansk. Here, over the last days, the enemy has concentrated most of its efforts, rotating personnel, deploying additional forces, that is, building up its offensive potential for possible assault efforts," he said.

In addition, the operational situation in the area of ​​Sotnytskyi Kozachok, where the enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces, has somewhat improved. The enemy has suffered losses and is now pulling out of the area, Sarantsev said.

According to the official, the Russians will try to advance through Vovchansk into the rear of the Ukrainian Defense Forces operating in the Kupiansk axis.

As reported earlier, in Vovchansk, the enemy forces are rotating assault teams, preparing the 4th volunteer assault brigade for offensive missions. Clashes continue in an urban setting. The enemy is trying to attack head-on in the center of the town, as well as advance from flanks.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine