Egypt Affirms Support To Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 3 (KUNA) -- The Egyptian of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Badr Abdelatty affirmed on Saturday, his country's support for Lebanon in this delicate time.

The official spokesman for the Egyptian of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ahmed Abu Zeid, said in a press statement that this came during a phone call between the Egyptian minister and his Lebanese counterpart, Abdullah Bouhabib.

Abdelatty pointed to Egypt's extensive contacts with all concerned and active parties with the aim of containing the ongoing escalation and preserving the interests of the Lebanese people.

He called for the need to join efforts to prevent the situation from deteriorating into a broader confrontation in a way that would lead to extremely dangerous repercussions on the security and stability of the region.

For his part, Bouhabib expressed his appreciation for Minister Abdelatty's initiative to communicate with him and for Egypt's keenness on the security and stability of Lebanon and the safety of its people.

He also stressed his keenness to coordinate with Egypt regarding the very delicate circumstances facing Lebanon at this stage.

He pointed to the full confidence of all Lebanese parties in the Egyptian role and the great efforts that Cairo is making to protect Lebanon. (end)

