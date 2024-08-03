Safadi, Luxembourgian Counterpart Discuss Regional Developments, War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi met on Thursday with Luxembourg Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign and European Affairs Xavier Bettel.

The Amman-held meeting followed their talks in Luxembourg in mid-July, which focused on regional developments, efforts to stop the aggression in Gaza, ensuring the protection of civilians and the sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid throughout the war-torn Gaza Strip, according to a Foreign statement.



Both ministers discussed the dangerous escalation in the region due to the continued Israeli aggression on Gaza and political assassinations and warned of the risk of the conflict spreading throughout the region.

The meeting also covered bilateral relations and various issues of mutual interest.



In addition, the ministers signed a Memorandum of Understanding on political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries.

In a joint press conference following the meeting, Safadi said: "The visit comes at a very difficult time, with continued Israeli escalation in the region, including Wednesday's assassination of the head of the Hamas political bureau, which Jordan condemned as an escalatory crime.



This is a clear violation of international law and state sovereignty, and it will lead to further escalation, threatening the expansion of regional conflicts and negatively affecting not only regional security and peace but also international security and peace, Safadi warned.

Safadi reiterated the Kingdom's position towards de-escalation, noting that the first step towards de-escalation is to stop the cause of escalation, which is the continued Israeli aggression on Gaza and the illegal Israeli actions that undermine all chances of achieving peace in the region and the West Bank.



We must also address the conditions that threaten to expand the war by violating Lebanese sovereignty, which Jordan condemns, he added.

He stressed, "The future of the region should not be held hostage to the "vengeful" ideologies of the Israeli prime minister and members of his government, who openly express and act on their racism and extremism, denying the Palestinians the right to live freely and with dignity, and to exercise their right to self-determination".

Safadi also called on all international partners, especially the European Union, to adopt positions and actions consistent with their values and international law, and to help protect the region and its future from the ideologies of Israel.

He also urged the UN Security Council to act in accordance with its mandate and protect the region's right to live in peace and security, and not to allow a "rogue state" to impose more war and destruction on the region.

Bettel praised Jordan's leading role in maintaining regional stability and its efforts to stop the war and de-escalate the region.



"You in Jordan live with the consequences of conflict. We believe in the two-state solution as a means of resolving the regional conflict", he said.

On the refugee crisis, Bettel said, "Jordan bears the consequences of the refugee crisis because of its geographical location. Jordan bears a lot and plays an important role for refugees, and everyone should help shoulder this burden".

Bettel reiterated his country's commitment to stop the war on Gaza, achieve a ceasefire and implement the two-state solution.

Regarding cooperation between Jordan and Luxembourg in delivering aid to Gaza and ensuring the protection of civilians in Gaza and the West Bank, Safadi said: "Luxembourg directly supports UNRWA".

Bettel said that his country will not stop supporting UNRWA and will increase the aid and support to UNRWA".

Safadi concluded: "We in Jordan want peace, and the only way to achieve it is to address the root cause of the conflict, which is the occupation. The Palestinians want to establish their state and this is a national demand".

Also on Thursday, Safadi met with Ulrich Lechte, member of the German Bundestag and foreign policy spokesperson of the Free Democratic Party, with the discussions focusing on strengthening Jordanian-German relations in various fields.

They also discussed recent regional developments, efforts to de-escalate tensions and the ceasefire in Gaza.

Also on Thursday, Safadi discussed with French Minister of European and Foreign Affairs, Stéphane Séjourné the steps needed to stop the escalating violence in the region.

Talks over the phone also went over efforts to end the aggression on Gaza and address the ongoing humanitarian crisis, as well as the cooperation between Jordan and France in the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Strip.

The ministers also reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in various fields.

Also on Wednesday, Safadi and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs Badr Abdel Aati held Israel responsible for the current dangerous escalation in the region due to Israeli aggression on Gaza, violations of international law, illegal practices in the West Bank, and political assassinations, and called on the UN Security Council to adopt a binding resolution requiring Israel to stop its aggression on the strip and its continuous violations of international law.



