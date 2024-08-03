Cairo International Short Film Festival Launches 1St Edition Of Cairo Shorts Creative Hub

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Cairo International Short Festival (CISFF) is set to make waves in the local film with the launch of its inaugural Cairo Shorts Creative Hub. The initiative, in collaboration with Cairo Film Factory (CFF), will run concurrently with the festival's sixth edition from December 16 to 19, 2024.

At the heart of the Cairo Shorts Creative Hub is a comprehensive program designed to nurture and support emerging filmmakers. A central component is the provision of grants to short film projects at various stages of development, offering much-needed backing to bring creative visions to life. In addition, a robust capacity-building program comprising workshops, panel discussions, and networking opportunities will equip filmmakers with the skills and connections essential for success.

The Hub is currently inviting submissions from Egyptian and Arab filmmakers residing in Egypt. A distinguished panel of industry experts will select ten promising projects to receive financial, technical, and advisory support. The deadline for applications is the end of September.

Waheed Sobhi, founder and president of CISFF, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative.“The Cairo Shorts Creative Hub is a testament to our belief in the power of film festivals to champion the short film industry and cultivate a passionate audience,” he said.“We are thrilled to partner with Cairo Film Factory to create a space where filmmakers can thrive and exchange ideas.”

Nahed Nasr, founder and director of Cairo Film Factory, emphasised the need for greater support for the short film sector in Egypt.“Despite the growing popularity of short films, the industry still faces challenges in production and distribution,” she explained.“The Cairo Shorts Creative Hub is a significant step forward in addressing these issues and providing filmmakers with the resources they need to flourish.”

Founded in 2019, CISFF has quickly established itself as a leading platform for short films, showcasing talent from around the world and fostering a vibrant film community. Cairo Film Factory, established in 2022, complements this mission by offering filmmakers a space to connect, collaborate, and develop their craft. Together, the two organisations aim to create a thriving ecosystem for short film in Egypt.