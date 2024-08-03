Azerbaijan Catches Iraqi Citizen Red-Handed Attempting To Cross Border By Sea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An Iraqi who attempted to cross the state border of Azerbaijan by sea has been detained, Azernews reports, citing Trend .

The source reported that the Coast Guard of the SBS detected an unidentified object moving northward from Iran in the southern part of the Caspian Sea, 1.8 miles from the shore on August 1 at 04:30 (GMT +4).

"A pursuit operation was initiated by the border patrol ship assigned to protect the state border to apprehend the detected target. Coastal control units were informed, and urgent measures were taken to close the shoreline. As a result of the cooperation between the coastal control units of the Coast Guard and the border patrol vessel, Iraqi citizen Mahdi Salih Fayzi, born in 1992, was detained.

He attempted to enter the territory of Azerbaijan, violating the state border using a small boat. Operational and investigative activities are ongoing. Urgent measures to ensure reliable protection of Azerbaijan's maritime borders and to strengthen control over the regime in the Caspian Sea continue," the source explained.