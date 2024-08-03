Azerbaijan Catches Iraqi Citizen Red-Handed Attempting To Cross Border By Sea
Date
8/3/2024 10:10:12 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
An Iraqi citizen who attempted to cross the state border of
Azerbaijan by sea has been detained, Azernews
reports, citing Trend .
The source reported that the Coast Guard of the SBS detected an
unidentified object moving northward from Iran in the southern part
of the Caspian Sea, 1.8 miles from the shore on August 1 at 04:30
(GMT +4).
"A pursuit operation was initiated by the border patrol ship
assigned to protect the state border to apprehend the detected
target. Coastal control units were informed, and urgent measures
were taken to close the shoreline. As a result of the cooperation
between the coastal control units of the Coast Guard and the border
patrol vessel, Iraqi citizen Mahdi Salih Fayzi, born in 1992, was
detained.
He attempted to enter the territory of Azerbaijan, violating the
state border using a small boat. Operational and investigative
activities are ongoing. Urgent measures to ensure reliable
protection of Azerbaijan's maritime borders and to strengthen
control over the regime in the Caspian Sea continue," the source
explained.
