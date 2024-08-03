Kuwait's Shooter Al-Dihani Bids Farewell To Paris Olympics 2024

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Aug 3 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Olympic shooter Mohammad Al-Dihani concluded his participation on Saturday in the 2024 Paris after being eliminated in the group stages of Skeet shooting competition.

Al-Daihani hit 120 out of 125 targets over two days of fierce competition at the Chateauroux Shooting Center.

He shot 50 targets in his participation today, 25 in the first round and another 25 in the second round, in addition to 70 targets out of 75 yesterday, 24 targets in the first round, 24 in the second round, and 22 in the third round.

The Chateauroux Shooting Center received 340 Olympic athletes and 160 Paralympic athletes to compete in shooting events during the Paris 2024 Games. This unique facility was opened by the French Shooting Federation in 2018 and is one of the largest facilities of its kind in Europe. (end)

