Kerala Students Will Be Allotted NEET-PG Exam Centers Within State, Says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

NEW DELHI: After widespread complaints that the NEET-PG exam centers allotted to students from Kerala were in remote locations, Former Union and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar took to social to speak about the steps he has taken to resolve the issue. In a post on X, he said he spoke to Union Minister JP Nadda, who assured him that the National Board of Examinations will take steps to ensure that Malayali students are allotted exam centers in Kerala and near their place of residence.

"Many families and students had approachd me durng my recent visit to Kerala - citing difficulty being faced due to allotment of far-off #NEETPG exam centers in other states.

I had approached Honble Health Min @JPNadda ji and rqstd his intervention.

Naddaji has assured me and all students in Kerala that steps are being taken by National Board of Examination to ensure allotment of Exam centers in Kerala and close to their place of residence.

Students will be informed by Monday, 5th Aug



I am deeply grateful and thank Naddaji and PM @narendramodi ji for their intervention and

reaponse 🙏🏻🙏🏻," he wrote in his post.

The government had allotted exam centers to students in Kerala in states like Andhra Pradesh. Students from Delhi have to go to Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to write the exam. Around 2.5 lakh MBBS graduates are writing the exam across the country, with around 25,000 from Kerala.



During the application process, there were four options to choose the exam center. Most districts in Kerala had exam centers, but due to technical issues, many students were forced to choose centers in Andhra Pradesh, leading to complaints.

