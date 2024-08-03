Zelensky On Strikes Deep Inside Russia: Russian Warplanes Must Be Destroyed At Bases

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine needs a security decision from international partners regarding the use of weapons against airfields based on Russian soil.

That's according to a statement by President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, posted on social media, Ukrinform reports.

"Russian combat must be destroyed wherever it is, using any effective means. It is also quite fair to strike Russian airfields. We need this joint decision with our partners-a security decision. This is the only way to ensure protection for our people," the statement reads.

As noted, this week alone, Russia used more than 600 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine.

"We must stop this daily Russian terror with strong joint decisions," Zelensky emphasized.

Ukraine has repeatedly appealed to international partners to allow long-range weapons provided by them to hit military airfields deep inside Russia.

Earlier, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, Kyrylo Budanov, said the destruction of Russian bombers by Ukrainian drones at the Olenya airbase forced the enemy to postpone mass strikes on Ukraine for at least a few days.

Two Russian Tu-22M3 bombers were damaged at the site, reports said.