National Dialogue Underway To Address 'Pressing' Economic Woes-ACC

Amman, August 3 (Petra) -An emergency national economic meeting is underway this month to outline a "roadmap" that can be implemented "immediately" on the ground, Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) announced.The ACC stated that this event aims to overcome challenges facing the national economy, which have "heavily and adversely" affected the Kingdom's various sectors and the movement of trade activity.In a statement Saturday, ACC Chairman, Khalil Haj Tawfiq, said the Kingdom is facing multiple economic difficulties now, especially hardships caused by the brutal Israeli aggression on Gaza people, which has deepened the decline in Jordan's commercial activity and many vital economic sectors that enter "a state of contraction."Haj Tawfiq added that this situation requires "urgent" intervention from all to provide "quick and effective" solutions based on the elements of the country's resilience and maintain sustainability of the recovery that began to appear after overcoming consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.Haj Tawfiq stressed that this situation prompted the ACC's Board of Directors to call for holding this dialogue to provide "quick" solutions, ideas and proposals from all stakeholders.In this context, he said this effort seeks to alleviate the ongoing "blurry" repercussions in the region and the world on Jordan's economy and markets and submit them to relevant decision-makers and state institutions.Haj Tawfiq called on interested parties wishing to participate in the meeting to submit their proposals that can be implemented "immediately" by entering the registration link ( and filling out the required information to be reviewed and verified, adding that arrangements can be made to hold the event as soon as possible.The ACC's Board of Directors has identified the key files, which require participants to provide solutions and ideas to address the state of commercial recession, declining sales, weak purchasing power, financing, lending and financial facilities, he pointed out.Haj Tawfiq said the chamber has also identified other issues for discussion related to unemployment and providing job opportunities, food security, prices and consumer protection.The agenda, he noted, aims to go over ways to boost tourism sector, stimulate transportation and shipping sector, attract investment, support the local investor, as well as operating costs and energy.