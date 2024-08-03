Shpageeza Cricket League To Kick Off On August 12: ACB

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghanistan Board (ACB) has announced that the ninth edition of the Shpageeza Cricket League (SCL) will commence on August 12 at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium.

This year's will feature five teams: Speenghar Tigers, Band-i-Amir Dragons, Amo Region, Mis-i-Ainak Region, and Bost Region.

The opening match will see Speenghar Tigers facing off against Band-i-Amir Dragons on August 12.

Over the course of 14 days, 21 matches will be played, including 10 double headers. The tournament will conclude with the final on August 25.

The last SCL was held in 2022, where Speenghar Tigers emerged as champions. The league did not take place in 2023 due to various issues.

