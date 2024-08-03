Iconic Princess Leia Costume From Star Wars Movies That Made Actor Carries Fisher 'Nervous' Sold For ₹1.5 Crore

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Carrie Fisher's iconic bikini from "Return of the Jedi" sold for $175,000 (nearly ₹1.5 crore) at auction. This seven-piece costume, which includes hip rings, an armlet and a bracelet, was bought by an anonymous bidder during a two-day auction with over 500 memorabilia items, CNN reported.

Heritage Auctions in Dallas hosted the sale of a famous costume worn by Princess Leia when she was taken captive by Jabba the Hutt in movies. This outfit, loved by fans, is considered one of the most iconic in the series' history.

The outfit was based on sketches by costume designer Nilo Rodis-Jamero. Sculptor Richard Miller crafted it by using resin and urethane. In a behind-the-scenes documentary , Miller explained that the "skimpy" design was meant to show the development of Fisher's character over the trilogy.

Miller recalled that director George Lucas had wanted to demonstrate Princess Leia's development and maturation over the three episodes. That was why the slave costume was introduced.

Fisher was unhappy with the bikini because it didn't fit well, according to Miller. He explained that the costume was made using a mannequin based on Fisher's body. However, by the time they filmed the movie, Fisher had lost around 5kg. So, the bikini“really hung on her”. Miller passed away in 2022 at the age of 80.

Carrie Fisher was 'nervous'

In 2016, Carries Fisher spoke to NPR about the costume and her discomfort around it.

“Nearly naked, which is not a style choice for me. ... It wasn't my choice. When [director George Lucas] showed me the outfit, I thought he was kidding and it made me very nervous. I had to sit very straight because I couldn't have lines on my sides, like little creases. No creases were allowed, so I had to sit very, very rigid straight. ...” she told the publication.