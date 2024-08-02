Global Radome Market Size To Exceed USD 11.56 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 15.07%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Radome Size was Valued at USD 2.84 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Radome Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 11.56 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies, L3harris Technologies, Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE Systems, Thales Group, Saint-Gobain, General Dynamics Nordam, Comtech Telecommunications, Cobham PLC, and other key vendors.

The Global Radome Market Size Expected to Grow from USD 2.84 Billion in 2023 to USD 11.56 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 15.07% during the forecast period 2023-2033.









A radome, which is a waterproof enclosure, protects a radar antenna from the weather. The radomes construction material is radio wave transparent. Radomes conceal the electrical equipment within while protecting the antenna from the outside environment. In the aerospace and defense sectors, radars are widely used. Radars protect people from fast-moving antennas. The market for radome is being driven by a number of factors, including an increase in air traffic, the expansion of the telecommunications infrastructure, military modernization projects, and the need for precise weather monitoring and navigation systems. The radome sector is significantly impacted by technological innovations. Exceptional performance in direct sunlight and simultaneous recording of both range and velocity are further benefits. Moreover, unmanned planes use fewer personnel, which reduces the chance of human losses. However, one of the obstacles faced by manufacturers of airplane radomes is the existence of strict regulations meant to ensure the safety of aircraft operations. The aviation business is subject to multiple international rules due to the inherent risks associated with flying operations.

Browse key industry insights spread across 210 pages with 115 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Radome Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Offering (Radome Body, Accessories), By Frequency (HF/UHF/VHF-Band, L-Band, S-Band, C-Band, X-Band, KU-Band, KA-Band, and Mutli-Band), By Application (RADAR, SONAR, Communication Antenna), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The radome body segment is expected to hold the largest share of the radome market during the anticipation timeframe.

Based on the offering, the radome market is categorized into radome body, and accessories. Among these, the radome body segment is expected to hold the largest share of the radome market during the anticipation timeframe. Because of its lightweight construction, high strength-to-weight ratio, durability, adaptability in terms of design, and numerous uses across a variety of industries, glass fiber radome bodies are becoming more and more popular. Glass fiber's technological advancements make it even more appealing as a building material for radomes.

The X-band segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the anticipation timeframe.

Based on the frequency, the radome market is categorized into HF/UHF/VHF-band, L-band, S-band, C-band, X-band, KU-band, KA-band, and mutli-band. Among these, the X-band segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the anticipation timeframe. X-band radomes for aircraft are meticulously engineered and designed. Even the slightest alteration to their physical attributes could have a detrimental effect on the weather radar system's functionality. When X-band radar technology and radome protection are combined, weather radar systems can provide high-resolution, accurate, and reliable data for weather monitoring and forecasting.

The communication antenna segment is expected to hold a significant share of the radome market during the anticipation timeframe.

Based on the application, the radome market is categorized into RADAR, SONAR, and communication antenna. Among these, the communication antenna segment is expected to hold a significant share of the radome market during the anticipation timeframe. Numerous important aspects that emphasize the critical function that communication antenna radomes play in guaranteeing dependable and effective communication systems are responsible for the increased demand for these devices.

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share of the radome market over the anticipation timeframe.

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share of the radome market over the anticipation timeframe. The Asia Pacific aerospace sector is expanding quickly due to rising investments in military and commercial aviation programs as well as rising demand for commercial air travel. Radomes are becoming more and more important to protect aircraft's sensitive radar systems because of the aerospace industry's explosive expansion.

Europe is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR growth of the radome market during the anticipation timeframe. Safety and modernization are given top priority in the European aviation sector. Radomes play a crucial role in commercial aviation by carrying out key functions like as weather detection, terrain avoidance, and navigation.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global radome market are Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies, L3harris Technologies, Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE Systems, Thales Group, Saint-Gobain, General Dynamics Nordam, Comtech Telecommunications, Cobham PLC and others.

Recent Developments

In April 2023, Saint Gobain was given a contract by the US Aviation Logistics Center to fix an HC-144 aircraft's radar and nose.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global radome market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Radome Market, By Offering



Radome body Accessories

Global Radome Market, By Frequency



HF/UHF/VHF-Band

L-Band

S-Band

C-Band

X-Band

KU-Band

KA-Band Mutli-Band

Global Radome Market, By Application



RADAR

SONAR Communication Antenna

Global Radome Market, By Regional



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

