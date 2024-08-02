France To Face Egypt In Handball Semifinal Of Paris Olympic Games

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Aug 2 (KUNA) - The French men's handball team defeated the Argentine 28-21 in a quarterfinal of the Paris Olympic games 2024 on Friday. In an earlier game, Egypt's team beat their Norwegian peers 26-25 to a ticket to the semifinal against France. (end) mo

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.