(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Wall Street faced a tumultuous day on Friday, August 2. New York stock exchanges saw significant declines, erasing the year's gains.



This ignited fears of a potential recession in the United States. The plummeted by more than 3% within the first two hours of trading. It entered correction territory with a drop of over 10% from its peak.



The recorded its worst daily decline since 2022. It now trades 6% below its historic high.



The Industrial Average also hit its lowest level in over a year. The catalyst for this upheaval was the release of the official U.S. jobs report.



The U.S. economy added only 114,000 jobs in July. This was significantly below the consensus estimate of 180,000.







The unemployment rate increased from 4.1% in June to 4.3% in July. New orders for manufactured goods in the U.S. fell by 3.3% in June.



The Purchasing Managers' Index for the manufacturing sector dropped from 48.5 in June to 46.8 in July.



These weak economic indicators led to a reassessment of the U.S. economic outlook . Markets are now pricing in a higher likelihood of a recession.



The VIX, Wall Street's "fear gauge," surged by 48%. This reflected heightened risk aversion among investors.



On Wednesday, July 31, the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged. However, it hinted at a potential rate cut in September.



The disappointing jobs data led many investors to believe that the Fed should have acted sooner. The FedWatch tool now shows a 100% probability of a rate cut in September.

Wall Street in Turmoil as Recession Fears Mount

The sell-off extended to global markets. Japan's Nikkei 225 index had its worst day since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.



European indices saw similar declines, with tech shares hitting their lowest levels in over six months.



The recent economic data has shifted market sentiment dramatically. This led to a broad sell-off in equities and increasing fears of a recession.



Investors are now closely watching for further developments. They are particularly interested in the Federal Reserve's next moves.

