Volume Of Exports Of Automotive Products From Turkiye To Georgia Named
By Alimat Aliyeva
In January-June 2024, exports of automotive products from
Turkiye to Georgia decreased by 17.8 percent compared to the same
period last year and amounted to 71.9 million dollars,
Azernews reports.
"In June of this year, Turkiye exported $9.5 million worth of
automotive products to Georgia, which is 17.3 percent less than in
June last year," the Ministry said in a statement.
It should be noted that in January-June 2024, exports of Turkish
automotive industry products increased by 2.3 percent compared to
the same period last year and amounted to $ 17 billion.
"In June of this year, Turkiye exported $2.6 billion worth of
automotive products, which is 12.4 percent less than in June last
year," the ministry said in a statement.
It was noted that over the past 12 months (June 2023-June 2024),
Turkiye exported $35.4 billion worth of automotive products.
