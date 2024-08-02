Moldovan Parliament Staffer Suspected Of Spying For Russia To Be Remanded In Custody

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A court in Moldova ruled to remand in custody for 30 days a parliament staffer, Ion Creanga, who is reasonably suspected of treason in Russia's favor.

That's according to NewsMaker , Ukrinform reports.

"At the prosecutors' motion, an employee of the Parliament of Moldova, accused of treason, was placed under arrest for 30 days pending further objective investigation," the prosecutor's office reported.

The court announced the ruling in the absence of the suspect, who did not report to the session citing issues.

It is noted that the case of another suspect in the case, an employee of the Border Police, is yet to be heard.

As Ukrinform reported, the Prosecutor's Office for Countering Organized Crime and Special Cases Investigation of Moldova confirmed the arrest of two suspects, including a parliament staffer, on suspicion of treason in favor of Russia.

It is assumed that both suspects have been recruited by the aide to the Russian military attaché in Chisinau.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova on Thursday declared an employee of the Russian embassy persona non grata in the wake of the unfolding espionage case.

Photo: moldpres