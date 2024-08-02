TSHA Announces 2025 Research Fellowships And Awards For Texas History Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Texas State Historical Association (TSHA) announces the opening of the 2024-2025 Awards and Research Fellowships application cycle.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Texas State Historical Association (TSHA) announces the opening of the 2024-2025 Awards and Research Fellowships application cycle. The Association has bestowed more than 700 awards, prizes and fellowships upon authors, educators and scholars to ensure that Texas history scholarship is supported, promoted, and disseminated broadly.Authors and educators are encouraged to apply for the following Awards and Prizes:Al Lowman Memorial PrizeGail and Chuck Swanlund Award for Best Texas History AnthologyCoral Horton Tullis Memorial Prize for Best Book on Texas HistoryRon Tyler Award for Best Illustrated Book on Texas History and CultureRandolph B.“Mike” Campbell AwardLiz Carpenter Award for Best Book on the History of WomenKate Broocks Bates Award for Historical ResearchH. Bailey Carroll Award for Best Article in the Southwestern Historical QuarterlyLynna Kay Shuffield Memorial Award in Texas Jewish HistoryMary Jon and J. P. Bryan Leadership in Education AwardJohn W. Crain Texas History Education AwardTexas history researchers and scholars are encouraged to apply for the following Fellowships:Catarino and Evangelina Hernández Research Fellowship in Latino HistoryCecilia Steinfeldt Fellowship for Research in the Arts and Material CultureJohn H. Jenkins Research Fellowship in Texas HistoryLarry McNeill Research Fellowship in Texas Legal HistoryLawrence T. Jones III Research Fellowship in Civil War Texas HistoryMary M. Hughes Research Fellowship in Texas HistoryApplications are due on or before November 15, 2024. For more information, visit or contact ....***TSHA's mission is to further the appreciation, understanding, and teaching of the rich and unique history of Texas through research, writing, publication, and educational programs.

