Two Drones Hit Electrical Substation In Russia's Krasnodar Territory
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two attack UAVs hit an electrical substation in the city of Tikhoretsk in Russia's Krasnodar Territory overnight Friday, August 2.
This was reported by the ASTRA Telegram channel, citing sources in the emergency services, Ukrinform saw.
"Two UAVs hit an electrical substation in Tikhoretsk, Krasnodar Territory, overnight," ASTRA sources said
As a result of the attack, a fire broke out at the site and air switches were damaged.
No casualties were reported.
Witnesses on the ground said they heard two explosions.
Local authorities have not issued an official report of the incident.
As reported earlier, the Tambov gunpowder factory in the city of Kotovsk was attacked on July 4 in what was reported as a special operation run by Ukraine's defense intelligence.
