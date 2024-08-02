Turkish Deputy Ambassador Summoned To Israeli MFA
Due to the death of the head of the Political Bureau of the
Palestinian Hamas movement, Ismayil Haniyeh, the national flag on
the building of the Turkish embassy in Tel Aviv was lowered to
half-mast. In response to this, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel
Katz called the deputy ambassador of Turkiye to the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs.
Azernews reports that minister Israel Katz
wrote about this on the "X" social Network account.
The minister said that the Israeli side's protest regarding the
lowering of the flag over the embassy building was delivered to the
Turkish diplomat.
