Hearth Stopper Launches Revolutionary Fireplace Insulation Solutions

Hearth Stopper introduces its revolutionary fireplace insulation solution, designed to save and enhance home aesthetics.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hearth Stopper 's ( ) innovative fireplace insulation product promises to transform how address fireplace drafts, energy efficiency, and home aesthetics.The Hearth Stopper is a patent-pending, customizable, and beautifully designed fireplace cover that reduces drafts and saves energy. Additionally, it helps block pests and enhances the overall look of the home.Homeowners who cherish the warmth of a crackling fire can now enjoy their fireplaces without compromising on energy efficiency or home comfort. Hearth Stopper aims to address energy inefficiency issues head-on with its product. It is designed to help save up to 30% on heating bills.The Hearth Stopper's design is aimed at preventing unwanted insects and pests from entering the home through the fireplace. The Hearth Stopper provides a robust barrier, keeping these issues at bay and contributing to a safer and more comfortable living environment.The product's aesthetic appeal ensures that it not only functions effectively but also enhances the beauty of the living space. It's a“wife-approved” solution that marries function and style.The Hearth Stopper is also removable, making it easy for homeowners to use their fireplaces whenever they wish. Unlike permanent fixtures, this innovative cover can be easily installed and removed without the need for tools.In terms of energy efficiency, the Hearth Stopper is an alternative way to keep the house fresh during the summer and prevent drafts during the winter. It ensures that the home remains comfortable year-round without the excessive use of heating and cooling systems.It is important to note that the Hearth Stopper is designed to be used only when the fireplace is completely cooled and not while a fire is burning or recently extinguished.About Hearth StopperHearth Stopper takes pride in being a woman-owned, family business. The product was born out of necessity in 2016 when the owner faced the challenge of a drafty fireplace that made it impossible to lay her young child on the living room floor.The lack of effective and aesthetically pleasing solutions in the market led to the creation of the Hearth Stopper. After three years of trial and error, learning the manufacturing process, and perfecting the design, the Hearth Stopper was officially launched.The flagship product, Hearth Stopper, is an insulated, removable fireplace cover that reduces drafts, saves energy, blocks pests, and looks great. With a commitment to energy efficiency, using recycled products, and exceptional customer service, Hearth Stopper aims to provide homeowners with a functional and decorative solution to common fireplace problems.The company offers a 2-year warranty, free shipping in the continental US, and a 30-day return and exchange policy.If you have any inquiries, visit their contact page .

