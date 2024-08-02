Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Setback For Arvind Kejriwal's Aide As Delhi HC Dismisses Bibhav Kumar's Plea Against Arrest

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Delhi High Court dismissed a plea filed by Bibhav Kumar, a close aide of Chief Arvind Kejriwal, on Friday. The plea challenged Kumar's arrest related to an alleged assault incident involving AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the Chief Minister's residence.

"Petition dismissed," Justice Neena Bansal Krishna said.

The Delhi had opposed Bhibav Kumar's bail plea saying that releasing him on bail might influence the probe.

Kumar allegedly assaulted Maliwal on May 13 at Kejriwal's official residence. As per an FIR, Kumar hit Maliwal in her chest, stomach and pelvic area when she went to meet the CM at his residence.

The FIR against Kumar was registered on May 16 under Indian Penal Code provisions related to criminal intimidation, destruction of evidence, assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

Kumar was arrested on May 18 and is currently in judicial custody. He moved the Delhi High Court to challenge his arrest by claiming it was“illegal” and seeking compensation.

In his plea, Kumar said his arrest was in gross violation of the provisions of Section 41A (notice of appearance before police officer) of the Code of Criminal Procedure and against the mandate of the law.

Delhi Police opposed the petition and submitted that Kumar was not arrested "in haste" and he was taken into custody as per the law.

His bail plea was earlier dismissed by a trial court and the high court and is pending before the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) refuted Rajya Sabha MP Maliwal's allegations and accused her of conspiring against the political party.

Earlier, some videos doing the rounds on social media showed Maliwal having an argument with the security personnel and walking out of the Chief Minister's residence on the day of the alleged assault.