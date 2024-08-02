ZTO To Announce Second Quarter And Half-Year Interim Financial Results Of 2024 On August 20, 2024 U.S. Eastern Time

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHANGHAI, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057) ("ZTO" or the "Company"), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 and its unaudited interim financial results for the half year ended June 30, 2024, after the U.S. closes on August 20, 2024. ZTO's management team will host an call at 8:30 P.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, which is 8:30 A.M. Beijing Time on Wednesday, August 21, 2024. Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: 1-888-317-6003 Hong Kong: 800-963-976 Singapore:

800-120-5863 Mainland China: 4001-206-115 International: 1-412-317-6061 Passcode: 6523012

A replay of the conference call may be accessible through August 27, 2024 by dialing the following numbers:

United States: 1-877-344-7529 International: 1-412-317-0088 Canada: 855-669-9658 Passcode: 9226740

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at

.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057) ("ZTO" or the "Company") is a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in

China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in

China.

ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in

China. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain.

For more information, please visit

.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

Tel: (86) 21 5980 4508

Email: [email protected]

