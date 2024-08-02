(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Rafael Silva, also known as "Baby," was eliminated early from the Paris 2024 Olympics.



The Brazilian judoka lost to Ushangi Kokauri of Azerbaijan in the first round of the over 100 kg category.



Silva began the match aggressively but failed to execute effective throws and received two shidos as penalties. Kokauri then immobilized him, resulting in Silva's loss.



Reflecting on his performance, Silva expressed gratitude for the support he received throughout his career. He felt disappointed for not ending on a victorious note.



He emphasized the need to stay positive and support his teammates. Beatriz Souza, his teammate, was set to compete next.



Silva's career includes significant achievements, such as two Olympic bronze medals from London 2012 and Rio 2016. He aimed for his third medal in Paris.







Throughout his career, Silva faced and was defeated by the legendary French judoka Teddy Riner in the last two Olympic editions.



In the current Olympic Games, Brazilian judokas have already secured two medals. Willian Lima won silver in the 66 kg category, and Larissa Pimenta earned bronze in the 52 kg category.



Rafael Macedo narrowly missed out on a bronze medal in the 90 kg category. A controversial penalty against Maxime-Gael Ngayap Hambou of France led to his loss.



Silva's journey in judo began relatively late at the age of 15. Born in Campo Grande, Mato Grosso do Sul, he was raised in Rolândia, Paraná.



He quickly rose through the ranks despite initial challenges. By 2005, he represented Brazil internationally.



His notable achievements include multiple medals in World Judo Championships and Pan American Judo Championships.



Silva's career highlights the resilience and dedication required to succeed at the highest levels of judo.

Brazilian Judo's Mixed Fortunes: Silva Out, Team Medals Secured

He overcame late starts and injuries, such as the significant setback in 2015 when he had to undergo surgery and missed key competitions.



Yet, he bounced back to compete in the Rio 2016 Olympics, where he secured another bronze medal.



Silva remains a crucial part of the Brazilian judo team, which will compete in the mixed team event in Paris.



This event provides another opportunity for Silva to contribute to his country's success on the Olympic stage.







