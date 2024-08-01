Over 32,100 Civilians Killed And Injured In Ukraine Since Russian Invasion - UN

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The UN has recorded more than 32,100 civilian casualties, including those killed and wounded, since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

According to Ukrinform, Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets said this in a post on Telegram , referring to figures from a Ukraine Protection Analysis Update issued by the UNHCR-led Protection Cluster.

The report states that Russia's invasion of Ukraine led to an international armed conflict, characterized by targeted and disproportionate on civilians and civilian infrastructure, forced displacement, sexual violence and high risks of infliction of psychological distress.

In particular, over 6.5 million people have fled the country as refugees, with a further 3.5 million internally displaced. Since February 2022, over 32,100 civilian casualties have been recorded by the UN across Ukraine, including almost 2,000 child casualties, the majority of which were a result of shelling, artillery and missile strikes.

The UN noted that 92% of civilian deaths were as a result of the use of explosive weapons with wide area effects, and 4% as a result of mines and explosive remnants of war. The use of long-range missiles and loitering munitions by the Russian Federation mean that virtually no areas of the country are safe from the hostilities.

"Direct damage to civilian infrastructure over the past two years as of February 2024 has reached EUR 138 billion. Housing was the most impacted sector," Lubinets said, citing UN figures.

As many as 1,742 attacks on health care facilities have been confirmed, resulting in 136 deaths and 311 injuries.

Cases of sexual violence committed by the Russian military against persons of different sexes, ranging in age from 3 to 70 years, have been documented.

One third of Ukraine is suspected to be contaminated, placing 6.37 million people at risk of exposure to mines and unexploded ordnances. Farmers are particularly affected, with 128 casualties since February 2022. In addition, mines are dangerous for children.

The Protection Cluster recommends that donors and international partners of Ukraine continue financial support for child protection programs, organizations engaged in the prevention of gender-based violence and support for IDPs and promote mine action in Ukraine.

The Government of Ukraine was recommended, in particular, to expand initiatives regarding the protection of children, the reintegration of war veterans, and the provision of continuous access to social protection.

"For our institution, the protection of the rights of persons who suffered as a result of Russia's armed aggression is a priority area of work," Lubinets said.