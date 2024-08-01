The complaint alleges that between March 2019 and March 2023 (the "Class Period"), the defendants orchestrated a scheme whereby a network of unregistered sales agents fraudulently offered and sold retail investors purportedly "no-fee" unregistered securities in private (Pre-IPO) companies, which turned out to have artificial prices inflated with fees that the defendants took as profit. The complaint further alleges that the defendants made numerous false and misleading statements during the sale of these illegal, unregistered securities in violations of the Securities Act and the Exchange Act.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class, you must move the Court no later than September 30, 2024 . Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie LLP specializes in the fields of securities, corporate governance, and consumer protection litigation. With over 150 years of combined experience, the firm has established itself as a leading advocate of investor and consumer rights. The firm's attorneys have successfully litigated complex class actions in state and federal courts throughout the United States and are committed to protecting investors' assets and prosecuting corporate fraud.