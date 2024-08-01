Congruence Therapeutics Announces Participation In Barclays Biotech: 1X1 Private Company Symposium
Congruence Therapeutics, a computationally-driven biotechnology company building a unique pipeline of correctors for diseases of protein
misfolding, including MC4R-deficient genetic obesity, GBA-driven Parkinson's disease and AAT-deficient lung and liver disease, announced today its participation in the Barclays Biotech: 1x1 Private Company Symposium on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.
This event is being held in a virtual format during which Company management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors.
About Congruence Therapeutics
Congruence is a computationally-driven biotechnology company building a unique pipeline of transformative small molecule correctors rationally designed to rescue aberrant protein function. Our proprietary scalable platform, RevenirTM, captures the biophysical features of proteins across their conformational ensembles, in order to identify novel allosteric and cryptic pockets which are virtually screened to generate novel chemical matter.
Company Contact
Charles
Grubsztajn
Chief Operating Officer
[email protected]
Media Contact
Amy Conrad
Juniper Point
[email protected]
858-366-3243
