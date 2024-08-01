Western Governors University Awarded Comptia Academic Partner Of The Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award presented at 2024 CompTIA Partner Summit for delivering valuable training to U.S. workforce

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompTIA , the nonprofit association for the information (IT) and workforce, honored nonprofit, accredited Western Governors University (WGU) as its Academic Partner of the Year at its 2024 CompTIA Partner Summit on July 31. The award recognizes WGU for being passionately committed to excellence in IT education and promoting CompTIA training and certifications. During the award ceremony, CompTIA also presented Mike Morris, associate dean and senior director at WGU's School of Technology, with an inaugural 2024 Pioneer in Tech Award.

WGU's competency-based learning model integrates leading industry certifications from CompTIA and others into degree programs at no extra cost to the student. As a result, students graduate with a respected degree and a stack of valuable certifications.

Said Paul Bingham, senior vice president and executive dean at WGU's School of Technology,“In 2006, WGU began incorporating CompTIA certifications into our degree programs. As a result, the final exam for some of our courses is the CompTIA exam for that particular certification.”

He continued,“Even before our students complete their degrees, they can use their CompTIA certifications to demonstrate that they have mastered knowledge that increases their employability in the tech job market. I was delighted to hear that we were selected as CompTIA's partner of the year. It validates the remarkable alignment of our respective organizations to serve people, unlock potential and create pathways to opportunity.”

With the U.S. cybersecurity workforce currently experiencing a shortage of trained and experienced workers, there exists a 15% gap between demand and available supply for workers. As the largest conferrer of IT degrees in the nation, WGU's model makes a real difference in the job market.

“We share a mission with WGU – creating pathways to career opportunity in the IT Industry,” said Donna Koppensteiner, chief revenue officer, CompTIA.“They are the epitome of a great partner – open, collaborative, innovative, and consistently willing to share for the good of the learner and the good of the IT industry. We are proud to recognize WGU as our Academic Partner of the Year.”

At the ceremony, WGU's Mike Morris also received the inaugural 2024 Pioneer in Tech Award for his ongoing dedication to the learning and leadership that keeps the technology industry moving forward. Morris has more than 33 years of technology industry experience, including 25 years in FBI cyber crime, computer forensics and tactical penetrations, as well as time as the director of security for a Fortune 500 energy company. He now serves as associate dean and senior director to WGU's bachelor and master of science degree programs in cybersecurity and information assurance, which currently serve more than 24,000 students.

On Morris' recognition, Bingham said,“Mike demonstrates an unmatched enthusiasm for helping our students succeed every single day. In his quest, he has pioneered new and novel strategies to better prepare our students for successful cybersecurity careers. I cannot think of a more deserving recipient of this award.”

WGU and Mike Morris are among several partner organizations and two individuals recognized by CompTIA for their work to build a stronger, larger and more diverse technology workforce. They were honored at the annual CompTIA Partner Summit , held this week in Atlanta.

CompTIA is a leading resource for world-class education, training and certifications to equip current and aspiring IT workers with the experience and skills needed for employment and career advancement in technology occupations. More than 3.1 million CompTIA certifications are held by IT professionals around the world. To learn more visit .

For more information about WGU's degree programs, visit .

About WGU

Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves more than 175,000 students nationwide and has awarded more than 380,000 degrees to nearly 340,000 graduates in all 50 states. Driving innovation as the nation's leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. In less than 30 years, the university has become a leading influence in changing the lives of individuals and families, and preparing the workforce needed in today's rapidly evolving economy. WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and has been featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News and CNN and in The New York Times. Learn more at wgu.edu and .

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is the world's leading information technology (IT) certification and training body. CompTIA is a mission-driven organization committed to unlocking the potential of every student, career changer or professional seeking to begin or advance in a technology career. Each year CompTIA, directly and through its global network of partners, provides millions of people with training, education and certification. To learn more visit

