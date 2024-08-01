Lemaitre Q2 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre (Nasdaq:LMAT), a provider of vascular devices, implants and services, today reported Q2 2024 results, announced a $0.16/share quarterly dividend and provided guidance.

Q2 2024 Results

Sales $55.8mm, +11% (+12% organic) vs. Q2 2023

Gross margin 68.9%, +490 bps

Op. income +52%

Op. margin 26%

Net income +46%

per diluted share $0.52, +44% Cash up sequentially to Allografts (+30%), bovine patches (+12%) and carotid shunts (+22%) led Q2 sales growth. APAC sales increased 20%, EMEA 13% and the Americas 10%. The gross margin increased to 68.9% (vs. 64.0% in Q2 2023), driven by manufacturing efficiencies and higher average selling prices. Operating income of was up 52% vs. Q2 2023. Operating expenses grew 6% year-over-year due to restrained headcount growth and reduced regulatory spending. 144 sales reps were on staff at quarter end. Chairman/CEO George LeMaitre said,“2024 is shaping up to be another year of healthy sales and profit growth. Increased guidance now implies a 23% op. margin in 2024, vs. 19% in 2023.” Business Outlook

Q3 2024 Guidance Full Year 2024 Guidance Sales - +13%, +14% Org.) - +13%, + 13% Org.) Gross Margin 68.0% 68.4% Op. Income - +31%)

- +39%)

(Mid: +37% Ex-Special)* Op. Margin (Mid) 22% 23% EPS $0.42 - $0.44, +32%) $1.82 - $1.86, +39%)

(Mid: $1.86, +37% Ex-Special)*

*Special charges in 2023 were related to the St. Etienne factory closure.



Quarterly Dividend

On July 25, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.16/share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on August 29, 2024, to shareholders of record on August 15, 2024.

Share Repurchase Program

On February 21, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to of the Company's common stock. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and will conclude on February 21, 2025, unless extended by the Board.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the tables attached to this release.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

LeMaitre management believes that in order to better understand the Company's short- and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider certain non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and do not have standardized meanings. These non-GAAP measures result from facts and circumstances that may vary in frequency and/or impact on continuing operations. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. In addition to the description provided below, reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

In this press release, the Company has reported non-GAAP sales growth percentages after adjusting for the impact of foreign currency exchange, business development transactions, and/or other events, including EBITDA. This press release also provides guidance for operating income and EPS excluding the special charge relating to the closure of our St. Etienne factory and revenue related to the Aziyo distribution agreement. The Company refers to the calculation of non-GAAP sales growth percentages as "organic." The Company analyzes non-GAAP sales on a constant currency basis, net of acquisitions and other non-recurring events, and the aforementioned non-GAAP profitability measures to better measure the comparability of results between periods. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on net sales, and acquisitions, divestitures, product discontinuations, factory closures, and other strategic transactions are episodic in nature and are highly variable to the reported sales results, the Company believes that evaluating growth in sales on a constant currency basis net of such transactions provides an additional and meaningful assessment of sales to management. The Company believes that the presentation of guidance described above for sales, operating income and EPS provides an alternative and meaningful view of the Company's profitability.

LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,268 $ 24,269 Short-term marketable securities 90,831 80,805 Accounts receivable, net 30,822 25,064 Inventory and other deferred costs 63,673 58,080 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,217 6,380 Total current assets 212,811 194,598 Property and equipment, net 23,117 21,754 Right-of-use leased assets 17,294 18,027 Goodwill 65,945 65,945 Other intangibles, net 38,767 41,711 Deferred tax assets 1,028 1,003 Other assets 4,117 3,740 Total assets $ 363,079 $ 346,778 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,995 $ 3,734 Accrued expenses 20,785 23,650 Acquisition-related obligations 75 24 Lease liabilities - short-term 2,591 2,471 Total current liabilities 25,446 29,879 Lease liabilities - long-term 15,818 16,624 Deferred tax liabilities 104 107 Other long-term liabilities 2,179 2,268 Total liabilities 43,547 48,878 Stockholders' equity Common stock 240 239 Additional paid-in capital 208,689 200,755 Retained earnings 129,961 115,430 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,094 ) (4,625 ) Treasury stock (14,264 ) (13,899 ) Total stockholders' equity 319,532 297,900 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 363,079 $ 346,778





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net sales $ 55,849 $ 50,115 $ 109,327 $ 97,190 Cost of sales 17,381 18,029 34,194 34,221 Gross profit 38,468 32,086 75,133 62,969 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 10,984 10,216 22,670 21,113 General and administrative 8,820 7,722 17,833 15,654 Research and development 4,284 4,516 8,376 8,391 Restructuring - 180 - 485 Total operating expenses 24,088 22,634 48,879 45,643 Income from operations 14,380 9,452 26,254 17,326 Other income (expense): Interest income 1,137 682 2,138 1,250 Foreign currency gain (loss) (11 ) 185 (89 ) (240 ) Income before income taxes 15,506 10,319 28,303 18,336 Provision for income taxes 3,680 2,221 6,590 4,198 Net income $ 11,826 $ 8,098 $ 21,713 $ 14,138 Earnings per share of common stock Basic $ 0.53 $ 0.36 $ 0.97 $ 0.64 Diluted $ 0.52 $ 0.36 $ 0.96 $ 0.63 Weighted - average shares outstanding: Basic 22,458 22,213 22,412 22,162 Diluted 22,725 22,451 22,657 22,371 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.16 $ 0.14 $ 0.32 $ 0.28





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT) SELECTED NET SALES INFORMATION (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 $ % $ % $ % $ % Net Sales by Geography Americas $ 36,907 66 % $ 33,507 67 % $ 72,152 66 % $ 65,633 67 % Europe, Middle East and Africa 15,298 27 % 13,580 27 % 29,693 27 % 25,857 27 % Asia Pacific 3,644 7 % 3,028 6 % 7,482 7 % 5,700 6 % Total Net Sales $ 55,849 100 % $ 50,115 100 % $ 109,327 100 % $ 97,190 100 %





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT) NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP EBITDA Net income as reported $ 11,826 $ 8,098 $ 21,713 $ 14,138 Interest income (1,137 ) (682 ) (2,138 ) (1,250 ) Amortization and depreciation expense 2,384 2,326 4,766 4,677 Provision for income taxes 3,680 2,221 6,590 4,198 EBITDA $ 16,753 $ 11,963 $ 30,931 $ 21,763 EBITDA percentage increase 40 % 42 %





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT) NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP sales growth: For the three months ended June 30, 2024 Net sales as reported $ 55,849 Net distribution sales (non-organic) (348 ) Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations 394 Adjusted net sales $ 55,895 For the three months ended June 30, 2023 Net sales as reported $ 50,115 Adjusted net sales $ 50,115 Adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended June 30, 2024 $ 5,780 12% Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth: For the three months ending September 30, 2024 Net sales per guidance (midpoint) $ 53,710 Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations 238 Adjusted projected net sales $ 53,948 For the three months ended September 30, 2023 Net sales as reported $ 47,411 Adjusted net sales $ 47,411 Adjusted projected net sales increase for the three months ending September 30, 2024 $ 6,537 14% Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth: For the year ending December 31, 2024 Net sales per guidance (midpoint) $ 218,847 Net distribution sales (non-organic) (1,612 ) Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations 450 Adjusted projected net sales $ 217,685 For the year ended December 31, 2023 Net sales as reported $ 193,484 Adjusted net sales $ 193,484 Adjusted projected net sales increase for the year ending December 31, 2024 $ 24,201 13% Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected operating income: For the year ending December 31, 2024 Operating income per guidance (midpoint) $ 51,096 Adjusted projected operating income $ 51,096 For the year ended December 31, 2023 Operating income as reported $ 36,712 Impact of special charge 485 Adjusted operating income $ 37,197 Adjusted projected operating income increase for the year ending December 31, 2024 $ 13,899 37% Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected EPS: For the year ending December 31, 2024 EPS per guidance (midpoint) $ 1.86 Adjusted EPS $ 1.86 For the year ended December 31, 2023 EPS as reported $ 1.34 Impact of special charge 0.02 Adjusted EPS $ 1.36 Adjusted projected EPS increase for the year ending December 31, 2024 $ 0.50 37%





