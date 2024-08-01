Brisbane Anxiety Treatment Centre Launch By Avive Health Best Private Mental Health Hospital At 16 Bryden Street, Windsor QLD 4030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brisbane City, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brisbane City, Queensland -

Avive Brisbane, a leading private mental hospital,, has today revealed more about its unique and progressive approach to address mental health issues, including anxiety disorders, which affect around 1 in 4 Australians. For more information visit .

Generalised anxiety disorder is a relatively common disorder characterised by chronic uncontrollable worry. Sufferers are affected by physiological symptoms such as muscle tension and cramps, restless sleep, and difficulty concentrating on everyday tasks.

Anxiety disorders are often associated with seriously impaired occupational and social functioning and frequently occur alongside other troublesome disorders, such as depression and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD). Generalised anxiety disorders can often go undiagnosed because individuals worry about the stigma that still surrounds mental illness in some communities.

However, such disorders can be treated with a number of approaches, including pharmacotherapy and psychosocial therapies. The multidisciplinary team at Avive Brisbane uses a holistic approach that incorporates the latest mental health treatment designs, including sleep, diet and exercise, as part of each patient's recovery.

The clinic's programs are tailored to each patient's needs and help enhance their coping mechanisms, which will aid them outside the clinic, in their home and work environments.

"I have always been fascinated by the human experience, our sense of self, our thoughts, feelings and words. I'm privileged to hear about my patients' inner world, and that they trust me with their story. Mental health is not a one-size-fits-all; it is why our bespoke, tailored programs truly recognise the needs of each patient along with the importance of trauma-informed therapy," said Matt McDornan, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer.

Designed with patient well-being at its core, Avive Brisbane boasts a range of amenities to support healing and recovery: 63 private single bedrooms for a comfortable and restful stay; Multiple group therapy rooms for collaborative healing; Onsite specialist suites with consultation rooms for convenient access to care; Dedicated fitness studio and gymnasium to promote physical well-being; Tranquil rooftop deck for patients to relax and reflect.

Avive Brisbane's Anxiety Treatment Centre specialises in providing comprehensive and personalised treatment for a variety of anxiety disorders, including:

Generalised Anxiety Disorder (GAD): Characterised by persistent and excessive worry about everyday life events, often accompanied by physical symptoms like fatigue and muscle tension.

Panic Disorder: This is marked by sudden and recurring panic attacks, which involve intense fear and discomfort alongside physical sensations such as rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath, and dizziness.

Social Anxiety Disorder: Involves a significant fear of social situations or performance scenarios, often stemming from worries about judgement or embarrassment.

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD): This develops after exposure to a traumatic event and can lead to flashbacks, nightmares, and heightened anxiety.

OCD: Manifests as recurring, unwanted thoughts (obsessions) and repetitive behaviours (compulsions) aimed at getting rid of such thoughts.

Specific phobias: Intense fears of particular objects or situations, such as heights, flying, or spiders.

Avive Brisbane offers a range of evidence-based therapies, medication management, and lifestyle interventions to help individuals manage their anxiety and reclaim their lives.

For those who are struggling with anxiety, or know someone who is, seeking professional help is crucial. Understanding the causes and symptoms of one's specific anxiety disorder is the first step towards a healthier and happier life. To learn more about the anxiety treatments offered by the Avive Clinic Brisbane, visit:

About Avive Health:

Avive Health is a pioneering provider of mental health services in Australia, committed to transforming how mental health care is delivered. Their patient-centric approach prioritises personalised treatment plans, offering a range of flexible options, including immersive inpatient programmes and supportive day programmes, tailored to meet individual needs.

Avive Health champions evidence-based therapies and holistic support to deliver lasting recovery. Their commitment to innovation and patient-centred care has allowed them to set new standards for mental health treatment, building a brighter future for all Australians.

