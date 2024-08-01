Perio Protect's Perio Tray® Wins 2024 Cellerant Best Of Class Hygiene Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Three-Peat Cellerant Best in Class Hygiene Awarded to Perio Protect

Easy Perio Gel Application for Perio Tray Delivery Deep Below Your Gums

Perio Protect proudly announces its Perio Tray® medicament carrier has won the 2024 Cellerant Best of Class Hygiene Award for a third consecutive year.

- Christa McConaghy, RDHST. LOUIS, MO, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Perio Protect is proud to announce that its Perio Tray ® medicament carrier has been honored with the 2024 Cellerant Best of Class Hygiene Award. This prestigious award recognizes the innovation and effectiveness of Perio Tray® therapy in non-invasive periodontal care. This marks the third time Perio Protect has received the Cellerant Best of Class award, highlighting the company's dedication to advancing dental hygiene practices.“We are so proud to receive this award that recognizes our mission to improve patient health,” said Perio Protect Vice President Tanya Dunlap, PhD.“By accepting it, we also recognize the community of Perio Protect providers dedicated to their patients.”The Perio Tray® delivery of medication deep into periodontal pockets fights infection and inflammation. By providing a simple, comfortable solution for patient homecare, Perio Tray® therapy supports long-term periodontal health and helps prevent the progression of gum disease.“We are deeply honored to accept this award on behalf of Perio Protect” said Christa McConaghy, RDH.“This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to improving patient health through innovative periodontal care. We share this honor with our dedicated community of Perio Protect providers, whose tireless efforts and dedication to their patients make this achievement possible. Thank you for acknowledging our mission and work.”This accolade is the third Cellerant Best of Class award for Perio Protect, underscoring the company's ongoing innovation and commitment to excellence in dental hygiene.About Perio Protect.Founded in 2005, Perio Protect offers non-invasive periodontal homecare with a positive impact on oral and systemic health. Pioneering prescription periodontal medicament carriers, Perio Protect's Perio TrayTM, with an internal peripheral seal, is the only carrier FDA-cleared for deep delivery into the sulcus or periodontal pocket with research data to support usage. Clinical trials and long-term study show that combining Perio TrayTM therapy with scaling or surgery leads to superior pocket depth reductions and less bleeding compared to scaling or surgery alone.About Cellerant Consulting Group.Founded and led by CEO Dr. Lou Shuman, DMD, CAGS, Cellerant provides strategic dental market insights, clinical expertise, implementation resources and support to accelerate growth for client dental companies. Cellerant services include new concept incubation, clinical product evaluation, product development, continuing education program development and CE sponsorship, strategic branding and marketing, online marketing, content marketing and dental media relations management. As an orthodontist and former ownerof a 10-doctor multi-specialty private group practice, Dr. Shuman guides clients to offer products that engage dental customers and provide sustained differentiation. Cellerant operates under a unique model that merges leading voices in clinical product evaluation and strategic partner companies to provide a menu of services from one easily accessible network.

