LANG REALTY HOSTS MID-YEAR COCKTAIL PARTY TO CELEBRATE SUCCESS AND GEAR UP FOR A STELLAR SECOND HALF

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lang Realty recently hosted its Mid-Year Cocktail Party, held at the company's corporate office in Boca Raton. The event brought together agents, staff, and partners to celebrate the achievements of the first half of 2024 and to build momentum for what promises to be the most successful second half ever.

Attendees enjoyed an evening of complimentary cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, providing the perfect backdrop for networking and camaraderie among fellow professionals. The event featured a lively photo booth, allowing guests to capture fun memories, and exciting raffles with fabulous prizes.

“This Mid-Year Cocktail Party is a fantastic way to recognize the hard work and accomplishments of our team over the past six months,” said Scott Agran, President of Lang Realty.“We are excited about the prospects for the second half of the year and confident that our dedicated agents and staff will continue to drive our success. Events like these not only celebrate our achievements but also strengthen our community and shared commitment to excellence.”

The Mid-Year Cocktail Party served as a reminder of the company's core values of collaboration, dedication, and exceptional service, highlighting the importance of coming together to share successes and setting the stage for even greater achievements.

About Lang Realty:

Since its inception in 1989, Lang Realty has evolved from a modest endeavor with three sales associates to emerge as a cornerstone of the South Florida real estate landscape. With a roster of more than 300 dedicated agents and a presence across key locations including Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Jupiter and Port St. Lucie, Lang Realty continues to set new standards of excellence in the industry.

For more information about Lang Realty, please visit .

