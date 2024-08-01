J&K Bank Launches 'Kisan Ka Samman'

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- With a view to honour financially disciplined farmers and support the agricultural sector in Jammu & Kashmir, J&K today launched a unique program titled as“Kisan Ka Samman”. The program, which will run until September 30, 2024, aims to empower the farmers of Jammu & Kashmir who have shown exceptional discipline and promptness in their dealings with the Bank.

MD & CEO Baldev Prakash launched the campaign today in the presence of the Bank's Executive Director Sudhir Gupta, General Manager (Credit) Ashutosh Sareen, DGMs Rakesh Magotra and Nishikant Sharma and other senior officers here at the corporate headquarters. Divisional Heads of Jammu and Kashmir, along with Zonal and Cluster Heads, also participated in the event via video conferencing.

Speaking on the occasion, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash said,“The program is our tribute to the hard-working and financially disciplined farmers of J&K. It is about recognizing the invaluable contribution of our farmers and providing them with the necessary support to further enhance their productivity and livelihoods. By strengthening our agricultural lending, we aim to contribute to the overall economic development of the region.”

While emphasizing the Bank's commitment to supporting the agricultural sector, he added, that the Bank invites all stakeholders to join hands in this noble endeavor to honor our farmers and boost the agricultural economy of Jammu & Kashmir.

“The“Kisan Ka Samman” program will involve the identification of farmers who have consistently renewed their Kisan Credit Cards (KCCs) and demonstrated financial discipline”, he said.

Under the program, the farmers will be honoured with a 'Certificate of Appreciation' at various branches, clusters and zonal levels. Furthermore, they will be offered additional loan products under the bank's unique“Kisan Dost” scheme to help them upgrade their agricultural infrastructure.

Speaking on the occasion, General Manager Agriculture Ashutosh Sareen said“This program will also spread awareness about Prompt Repayment Incentive (PRI) under KCC, which entails interest subvention of 3% to such eligible farmers and encourage others to avail of the benefits of the subvention provided by the government”.

DGM Rakesh Magotra gave detailed presentation on the concept, objectives and the impact of the program. Notably, as part of the program, the Bank will target eligible accounts with offer of sanction letters for agriculture term loans at upgrading agricultural infrastructure under the Bank's“Kisan Dost Scheme” and other Agri Term Loan schemes like TL KCC. During the course of 'Kisan Ka Samman' program, the Bank branches will also focus on enhancing the limits of KCC accounts and issuing Digital KCC cards to the farmers.