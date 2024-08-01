عربي


Enjoy AZAL's 20% Discount On Flight Tickets With Promo Code GATE20

8/1/2024 3:13:30 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, has launched the sale of discounted flight tickets with a special promo code GATE20 for all regular international flights.

By using a promo code, passengers are entitled to buy tickets with a 20% discount.

The discount is applied to the base fares, taxes and fees excluded.

The offer is available only for adult passengers (ADULT) exclusively via the mobile application of AZAL. The promo code is valid only for Economy class flights.

The Promotion offer for the purchase of flight tickets is valid from August 1 to August 8, 2024, inclusive and applies to flights from September 20 to October 31, 2024.

To get a discounted ticket, you need to go to the AZAL mobile application, enter the keyword GATE20 in the promo code field and proceed with booking. After that, the system will display the discounted ticket prices.

You can download the AZAL mobile application from the link: .

AZAL invites everyone to take advantage of this opportunity and buy flight ticket at better prices!

AzerNews

