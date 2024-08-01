Enjoy AZAL's 20% Discount On Flight Tickets With Promo Code GATE20
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, has launched the sale
of discounted flight tickets with a special promo code GATE20 for
all regular international flights.
By using a promo code, passengers are entitled to buy tickets
with a 20% discount.
The discount is applied to the base fares, taxes and fees
excluded.
The offer is available only for adult passengers (ADULT)
exclusively via the mobile application of AZAL. The promo code is
valid only for Economy class flights.
The Promotion offer for the purchase of flight tickets is valid
from August 1 to August 8, 2024, inclusive and applies to flights
from September 20 to October 31, 2024.
To get a discounted ticket, you need to go to the AZAL mobile
application, enter the keyword GATE20 in the promo code field and
proceed with booking. After that, the system will display the
discounted ticket prices.
You can download the AZAL mobile application from the link:
.
AZAL invites everyone to take advantage of this opportunity and
buy
flight ticket at better prices!
MENAFN01082024000195011045ID1108507940
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.