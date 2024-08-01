Russia Lost 35,680 Troops In Ukraine In July
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The losses of the Russian invaders in Ukraine in July amounted to 35,680 soldiers and 6,320 pieces of weapons and military equipment.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Commander of the Land Forces Oleksandr Pavliuk in his Telegram .
According to him, in total, enemy losses in July amounted to: 35,680 personnel.
Also, the units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed a significant amount of weapons and military equipment of the Russian troops.
In particular, over the month, the Russian army lost 300 tanks, 653 armoured combat vehicles, 1,520 artillery systems, 21 MLRS, 33 air defence systems, 2,103 vehicles, and 265 special vehicles.
In addition, Ukrainian defenders shot down three aircraft, as well as 1,348 UAVs and 74 Russian missiles.
