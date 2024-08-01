At Least 30 Dead, 35 Missing After Typhoon-Induced Rains In China

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- Some 30 people had been confirmed dead and 35 others remained missing as of Thursday after typhoon-induced rains lashed central China's Hunan Province last week, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported, citing local authorities.

According to the flood control and drought relief headquarters in Zixing City, roads, electricity and communications have been largely restored in eight of the most affected townships of Zixing following Typhoon Gaemi's impact. Search and rescue efforts are still underway, the report said.

Typhoon Gaemi; the third of this year, made its landfall in mainland China last Thursday. Heavy rainstorms from the typhoon forced the evacuation of 95,000 people in the province, with 49,800 requiring emergency relief, Xinhua has said in a separate report. Torrential rains have also battered 107,500 hectares of crops, of which 17,100 hectares have been completely lost, it added. (end)

mk







MENAFN01082024000071011013ID1108507593