The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Sam Eljammal, MD As A Pinnacle Lifetime Member

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TYLER, Texas, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Sam Eljammal, MD is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions in Leading Critical Care Medicine.

Sam Eljammal

Continue Reading

Dr. Sam Eljammal stands as a beacon of expertise in critical care medicine, dedicating his career to treating critically ill patients in the intensive care unit. With a commitment to excellence and compassion, Dr. Eljammal performs all necessary procedures with precision, supported by a team of expert medical professionals. Additionally, he has been honored with the appointment as the Medical Director for the Tyler Continuous Care Hospital.

Dr. Eljammal's journey in medicine began with a solid foundation, earning his MD from King Hassan II Medical School in Casablanca, Morocco. He further honed his skills through rigorous training, completing his internal medicine residency and fellowship in pulmonology and critical care medicine at the University of Southern California. Board certified in internal medicine, pulmonology, and critical care medicine, Dr. Eljammal brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his practice.

Throughout his career, Dr. Eljammal has been actively involved in professional associations, including the Texas Medical Board, the Medical Association of Smith County, and the Society for Critical Care Medicine. He also demonstrates his commitment to community well-being through participation in medical awareness events sponsored by Christus Health.

As a critical care medicine based in Tyler, Texas, Dr.

Eljammal's dedication to his patients is unwavering. He attributes much of his success to the guidance and mentorship of esteemed colleagues, including Zea Borok, MD; Michael Irwin, MD; and David Kelly, MD.

With a steadfast commitment to excellence and a passion for serving his community, Dr. Sam Eljammal continues to make a profound impact in the field of critical care medicine. His leadership and expertise ensure that critically ill patients receive the highest level of care, paving the way for brighter and healthier futures.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle